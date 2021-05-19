Anadolu Agency photojournalist injured in Israeli attack in Gaza

Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mohammad Dahlan sustained shrapnel injures on Wednesday from an Israeli missile attack on the Gaza Strip.

Dahlan was wounded in the leg when an Israeli missile struck a house in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

The photojournalist was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Last week, two Anadolu Agency journalists were injured while covering Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 others injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory since May 10, according to the Health Ministry.

Twelve Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

