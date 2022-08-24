Another section of Beirut port silos collapses

Grain silos largely affected by Beirut port blast in 2020.

Another section of Beirut port silos collapses

Another section of the gain silos at Beirut port collapsed on Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

The collapse has sent a cloud of dust into the air, the state news agency NNA reported.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s collapse.

A large part of grain silos at the Beirut port collapsed in recent weeks as a result of a fire triggered by hot weather.

The grain silos were largely affected by Beirut port explosion in 2020, which left 214 people dead, 7,000 injured and a wide scale of destruction in the capital.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder