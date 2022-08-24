Another section of Beirut port silos collapses

Another section of the gain silos at Beirut port collapsed on Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

The collapse has sent a cloud of dust into the air, the state news agency NNA reported.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s collapse.

A large part of grain silos at the Beirut port collapsed in recent weeks as a result of a fire triggered by hot weather.

The grain silos were largely affected by Beirut port explosion in 2020, which left 214 people dead, 7,000 injured and a wide scale of destruction in the capital.