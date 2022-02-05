Anti-Houthi coalition launches new military operation in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a new military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

A coalition statement cited by the Saudi state news agency SPA said “legitimate military targets” in the capital Sanaa and other provinces are the focus of the operation.

“The military operation comes in response to the threat… to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” it added.

The pro-Houthi Al-Masirah channel said Saudi-led coalition warplanes carried out four air raids on the Sanaa airport, without giving any further details.

Houthi rebels have escalated drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks, saying the attacks were in response to the coalition assault on Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015, one year after the Iran-aligned rebels overran much of Yemen, including Sanaa.

The seven-year conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

More than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.