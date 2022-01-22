Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Houthi attack on UAE

The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting at the level of permanent delegates on Sunday to discuss a recent attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The meeting will be held at the request of the UAE and other Arab countries, Ambassador Ahmed al-Bakr, the Kuwaiti delegate to the Cairo-based league, said in statements cited by the state news agency KUNA.

Al-Bakr, whose country is the current chair of the pan-Arab body, said the meeting will discuss this week's terrorist Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi.

On Monday, three people were killed in a Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, a member of a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Houthi rebels since 2015.

The UAE said it reserves the right to respond to the Houthi attack, saying it will not go unpunished.

On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the Houthi attack on the UAE and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.