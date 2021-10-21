Arab Parliament condemns Macron’s statements against Algeria

The Arab Parliament on Wednesday condemned recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron against Algeria, calling them “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

The parliament said in a statement that it was also surprised by the remarks, “which deny a despicable colonial history.”

It also condemned the attack on Algeria’s ancient history, which is an honorable part of the history of the Arab world, especially with its rich cultural heritage of resistance, sacrifice and struggle for freedom.

The parliament affirmed “its support for Algeria’s leadership and people against every abuse that affects its identity, historical heritage and achievements written with the blood of millions of martyrs.”

It also called for the necessity of adhering to the international principles rooted in the global conscience regarding respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

It reiterated its support for Algeria’s promising democratic path under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

On Saturday, Algeria issued a statement condemning the French president’s remarks on the colonial past.

Last Thursday, Macron made a remark about Algeria and accused Algerian authorities of stoking hatred against France.

“Was there an Algerian nation before French colonization? That is the question,” he said.

AA