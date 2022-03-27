Arab world understands Israel ‘on side of peace’: Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said that the Arab world understands how Israel is “on the side of peace” and cooperation in the region.

Bennett made his remarks at the opening session of his weekly cabinet meeting ahead of an upcoming summit in Israel with the participation of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and the US.

"This is a very festive day. We are hosting the Negev Summit here in Israel," Bennett said.

"The Arab world understands more and more that Israel has always been on the side of peace and cooperation," the Israeli premier said. "I would like to welcome all those who are coming here. Welcome to Israel! We are very pleased and moved to welcome you here; our door is always open.”

The Negev summit is expected to take place over two days on Sunday and Monday, which will address the Iranian threat, according to Israeli media.