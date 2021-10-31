At least 10 killed in explosion near Yemen's Aden airport

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured in a car bomb blast near the airport in Yemen’s southern Aden city on Saturday, according to an official.

Airport spokesman Adel Hamran told Anadolu Agency that the bomb-laden vehicle exploded at the entrance of the international airport in the port city of Aden.

Among the casualties were security officers, he also said.

Nearby vehicles burst into flames as some houses were damaged due to the blast, he stated.

There is no claim of responsibility for the attack yet.

Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen, experiences regular attacks that target government officials and public figures.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.