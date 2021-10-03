At least 8 dead, 20 injured in Kabul mosque blast: Report

At least eight people were killed in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, according to media reports.

At least 20 more people were wounded in the bombing, the BBC Pashto service reported.

Saeed Khosti, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in the interim Taliban government, said three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid earlier said on Twitter that “a “number of civilians” had died in the blast “near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul.”

People had gathered at the mosque for a memorial service for the late mother of Mujahid, who is also the acting deputy information minister in the interim Taliban administration.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

