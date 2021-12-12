Bahrain reports 1st case of omicron variant

Bahrain on Saturday reported the first case of the new omicron variant of coronavirus.

The variant was detected in "a person coming from outside" of the country, the Health Ministry said on Twitter, without mentioning the departure country.

It said necessary health measures have been taken and the patient is currently isolated.

There are no contacts of the omicron case inside of the kingdom, the ministry added.

South African scientists announced on Nov. 24 the discovery of the omicron variant, which has several mutations.

The World Health Organization said the new variant, which it had declared a "variant of concern," has been detected in 57 countries so far.