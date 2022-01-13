Blast rocks Hezbollah building in southern Lebanon

A powerful explosion rocked a building used by Hezbollah in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh district on Thursday.

The building, a social services office of Hezbollah for the town of Houmine el-Faouqa, was heavily damaged in the blast, along with surrounding structures, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Local media outlets ran videos showing thick smoke and flames rising from the building.

Hezbollah officials immediately sealed off the area and rescue services extinguished the fire sparked by the blast.

Preliminary reports suggest there were no injuries caused by the explosion. The cause of the blast also remains unclear.

Hezbollah is yet to comment on the incident.