Chinese president praises Qatar's World Cup organization

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Qatar on Friday for organizing a stellar FIFA World Cup.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Riyadh-Chinese summits held to discuss cooperation with Arab and Gulf countries, according to a statement.

The Qatari emir thanked Xi for his appreciation and stressed the importance of holding such major sports tournaments in the Arab world and Asia.

The two sides reviewed the strategic partnership relations between the two friendly countries and aspects of their development in various fields, especially economic, investment, energy and industry.

They also discussed "the most prominent issues on the regional and international arenas of common interest.”

The 42nd Gulf summit kicked off in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, where the Sultanate of Oman will preside over its 43rd session.

Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening on an official visit.

Xi last visited Saudi Arabia in 2016.