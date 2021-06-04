Daesh claims responsibility for Baghdad explosion

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s explosion in Iraq's capital Baghdad that killed at least two people and injured 23 others, the organization's Amaq News Agency said on Friday.

The explosion occurred near the gates leading to the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim and Imam Muhammad al-Jawad, the seventh and ninth imams of Shia Muslims.

An Iraqi doctor, preferring not to be named, at the Al-Kadhimiya Teaching Hospital said "the hospital received two bodies and 23 injured due to the explosion."

Blasts in the Iraqi capital have become less frequent following the defeat of the terrorist group in 2017.

In January, twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital, killing 32 people and wounding dozens.

