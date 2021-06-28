Daesh/ISIS claims rocket attack on Iraqi power plant

The Daesh/ISIS terror group on Monday claimed a rocket attack on a power plant in northern Iraq, according to the group’s Nasher News.

The Iraqi Electricity Ministry said in a statement that the Salahuddin power station was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing damage to the station’s generating unit.

The power station was opened last week by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi with a production capacity of 1,260 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the ministry said in a separate statement that two electric transmission towers came under a bomb attack in the northern Diyala province, causing a disruption in electric transmission lines from Diyala to Baghdad.

Iraqis suffer shortages of power supplies, especially in camps where thousands of displaced Iraqis live.

Iraq generates between 19,000-21,000 megawatts while the actual need exceeds 30,000 megawatts, according to officials in the Electricity Ministry.

