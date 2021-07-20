Daesh/ISIS terror group claims responsibility for deadly attack in Iraqi capital

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Monday's deadly blast in Iraq's capital Baghdad which left 30 people dead and 60 others injured.

In a statement, the terror group said it carried out the suicide attack in a public market in the capital Baghdad.

The blast took place in the al-Wuhaylat public market, Sadr City district, during rush hour, according to an official from Baghdad Health Directorate.

Iraqi authorities are continuing their search and rescue efforts, and it is feared that the number of casualties may increase.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered the authorities to initiate an investigation, and bring the perpetrators to account.

