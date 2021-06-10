Daesh/ISIS terrorists kill 1 in northern Iraq

At least one person was killed and another injured on Thursday in an attack by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in the countryside of Iraq’s northern Kirkuk province, police said.

The terrorists attacked the al-Nour village, south of Kirkuk, provincial police chief Kava Garip told Anadolu Agency.

They managed to flee the area and the security forces have launched a search operation, he added.

In June 2014, the terrorist group captured Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, which were recaptured by Iraqi forces in late 2017 with support from a US-led coalition.