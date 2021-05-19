Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 221

Two more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip taking the death toll from the offensive to 221, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The fatalities include 63 children and 36 women.

Two more Palestinians were injured taking the total number of casualties to 1,507.

In the attacks, a building in Rafah, where a charity foundation was located, was targeted with missiles.

Israeli forces also targeted infrastructure and Palestinian land in the air strikes and attacked Khan Yunus from the sea.

A house was damaged in attacks carried out by Israeli forces in Beit Hanun.

Israeli warplanes bombed an empty field in the Al-Shati refugee camp in the western Gaza and a position of resistance groups in northern district of Cibaliya.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

AA