Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip rises to 213

The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of the offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 213, including 61 children and 36 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said Tuesday that the number of injuries also climbed to 1,442.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the blockaded enclave.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

