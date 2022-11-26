Displaced Syrians stage protests against YPG/PKK near Türkiye-Syria border

Syrians who were forced to flee their hometown of Tal Rifat by the YPG/PKK terrorist group held a demonstration on Friday.

The protesters gathered near the Oncupinar border crossing with Türkiye demanding that the YPG/PKK terrorists be cleared from their lands.

They also chanted slogans praising the Turkish army.

Sulaiman Abdo, who was forcibly displaced, told Anadolu Agency: "We came together to protest against the terrorist organization YPG and its supporters. We want the Turkish army and the Syrian National Army to clear our lands from terrorism."

"The YPG has deprived us of our sustenance, condemned us to a life in tents, we have been living in tents for six years, away from our home,” he added.

Some 250,000 civilians in Tal Rifat and the surrounding areas were displaced in 2016 by YPG/PKK terrorists. They sought refuge close to the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Ikram Imane Kouachi contributed to this report