Egypt calls for time frame on Ethiopia dam talks

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri on Tuesday said there is an "Arab solidarity" with Egypt's request to set a time frame on negotiations over the filling of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Shoukri’s remarks came in the Qatari capital Doha where he participated in the meeting of Arab League foreign ministers held to discuss GERD.

The top Egyptian diplomat said his country opposes “infinite” negotiations, adding: "The Egyptian and Sudanese water security is closely linked to the Arab national security.”

On Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry submitted a letter to the UN Security Council which included an objection to Ethiopia's intention to filling the dam in July for the second time after doing the first filling last year.

Over the past 10 years, Egypt and Sudan on one side and Ethiopia on the other side accused each other of failing talks and mediation efforts over the dam.

On March 30, Egyptian President Adel-Fattah al-Sisi made a clear warning that "the water of the Nile is a red line, and we will not allow our water rights to be compromised, and any undermining of Egypt's water (share) will have a reaction threatening the stability of the entire region."

Ethiopia is insisting on carrying out the second filling stage of the dam in July, in a unilateral move amid a lack of agreement with neighboring Egypt and Sudan.

Egypt has said the dam would reduce the flow of water downstream. Ethiopia maintains the dam would be vital to addressing the country's acute power shortage.

AA