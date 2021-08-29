Egypt reopens Gaza crossing after closure

Egyptian authorities on Sunday reopened the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip in both directions.

Passengers gathered since early morning to cross into and out of the Gaza Strip, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

There was no comment from Palestinian or Egyptian authorities on the report.

The border crossing was shut in both directions by the Egyptian authorities on Monday before it was opened two days later in one direction to allow travelers into the Palestinian territory.

The Rafah border terminal is the only gateway to Palestinians in Gaza to the outside world that is not controlled by Israel, which has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007.