Egypt set to host 5-way Arab summit

Jordanian King Abdullah II is set to travel to Egypt to attend a five-way Arab summit on Monday, according to local media.

The state-run Al-Mamlaka TV said the summit will bring together the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Iraq.

The summit will discuss a host of regional issues, topped by Palestinian developments, the broadcaster said.

Egypt has yet to confirm the summit.

On Sunday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Monday’s summit comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the five countries along with others.