Explosions heard in western Iran

Powerful explosions were heard in western Iran on Sunday, according to local media.

Iran International TV reported that loud blasts were heard in the cities of Hanedan, Kermanshah, Kamyaran and Javanrud in western Iran.

The nature of the explosions remains unclear, but the Sabreen News Agency, which is close to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, said the sound of the blasts was the result of an air defense drill.

There was no comment from the Iranian authorities on the explosions, which came amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Last month, a loud explosion was heard near the Natanz nuclear facility, but Iranian officials said that the blast was caused by a test of an air defense system.