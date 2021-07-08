Fire on ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port brought under control

A fire that broke out on a container ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control, authorities said early Thursday.

No casualties have been reported from the fire, which was caused by an explosion, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a statement.

The statement added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption.

Reports said the explosion may have been caused by friction or high temperatures during the hot summer months.

AA