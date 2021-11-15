Gaddafi's son oversaw Libya’s relations with Israel: Israeli media

Israeli media said Monday Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, oversaw relations between his father's regime and Israel.



Haaretz newspaper said while his father was a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and factions, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had publicly met with Israelis in favor of his father's regime.



The daily said although there were no official ties between the two countries, the Gaddafi regime and Israel were in contact over "diplomatic and humanitarian issues."



It claimed that such ties and contacts were managed via Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and Jewish businessmen of Libyan origin, including Walter Arbib whose business is run from Canada.



The newspaper said Israel showed interest in Libya due to its strategic location near the borders with Egypt and the big Jewish community of Libyan origin in Israel.



On Sunday, Saif al-Islam submitted his application to run in Libya’s upcoming presidential election.



Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on Dec. 24 under an UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals during meetings in Tunisia on Nov. 15, 2020.



The oil-rich country’s electoral commission on Nov. 8 opened registration for candidates in the polls despite ongoing tensions between the parliament, the High Council of State, and the unity government regarding electoral powers and laws.



Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will contribute to ending an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.