Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 230, including 65 children

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children, 39 women and 17 elderly, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said 1,710 people have also been injured by the onslaught.

The updated death toll came after a Palestinian woman was killed and six civilians were injured on Thursday when Israeli fighter jets bombed Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier Thursday, several others were also injured in Israeli airstrikes on a building in the customs enforcement zone in Khan Yunis.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.

AA