Gulf states demand Netflix remove ‘offensive’ content

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has demanded global streaming platform Netflix remove content deemed offensive to “Islamic and social values and principles.”

In a statement, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media said the content “violated media regulations in the GCC and Islamic and social principles and values.”

It said the content is aimed at children, without providing any further details.

The commission threatened to take “all necessary legal measures” if Netflix refused to take out the content.

There was no comment from the streaming platform on the report.

The GCC grouping includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain.

Reports emerged in recent weeks that Netflix was planning to promote homosexuality in content aimed at children.