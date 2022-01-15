Haftar's plane reportedly lands at Israeli airport

A plane belonging to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar landed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv for the second time in less than three months, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said the plane took off on Friday two hours after landing at the airport, without specifying its destination.

The broadcaster did not mention who was aboard the plane.

However, its military correspondent Itay Blumenthal said in a Twitter post that Haftar's private jet landed at Ben Gurion Airport "after a diplomatic stop in Cyprus."

Blumenthal added that the plane took off back to Cyprus after a two-hour stop.

This was not the first time that Haftar's private plane had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Haftar's plane reportedly landed at the Israeli airport with his son on board, according to Israeli media.

On Wednesday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh denied reports that he had met with Israeli officials in Jordan.

“This (meeting with Israeli officials) did not happen and will not happen in the future, and our position is firm and clear on the Palestinian issue,” Dbeibeh said in a statement.