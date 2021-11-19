Hamas slams UK's intention to label it as 'terrorist organization'

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement on Friday decried the British intention to label it as a "terrorist organization."

In a statement, the group said Britain continues "favoring the (Israeli) aggressor at the expense of the (Palestinian) victims."

"Resisting the occupation with all possible means, including armed resistance, is a guaranteed right by the international law for the people under occupation," Hamas statement said.

It added: “The (Israeli) occupation is terrorism. Killing the indigenous people, expelling them by force, demolishing their homes, and detaining them are terrorism."

The statement urged the international community, including Britain, to stop the "double standards and the grave violation of the international law."

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to outlaw Hamas for "links to terrorism and antisemitism against Jewish people."

Since 2001, the UK has been calling the Hamas armed wing – Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades – a terrorist organization, but did not include the Hamas political bureau within the designation.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Twitter welcomed the decision by Britain, claiming: "Hamas is a terrorist organization."

"I welcome the UK’s intention to declare Hamas a terrorist organization in its entirety because that’s exactly what it is," he added.