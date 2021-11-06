Iran admits having 210 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium

Iran said Friday that its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium has reached 210 kilograms (463 pounds).

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies quoted a spokesman for the country’s atomic agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, who said the quantity is larger than the 120 kilograms at 20% set by parliament to be produced.

Kamalvandi added that the agency produced 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium -- a level only countries with nuclear weapons can produce.

Uranium enriched to 90% can be used to develop a nuclear weapon but Iran has repeatedly said its program is for civil purposes.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Tehran was allowed to enrich uranium to a level not exceeding 3.67%.

In January, a spokesman for Iran's atomic agency said the country was reviewing the need to increase uranium enrichment to a level greater than 20% and stressed Tehran has the capability to enrich uranium to a level that could reach 90%.

The European Union, US and Iran announced Wednesday that nuclear talks will resume Nov. 29 in Vienna.

The talks aim to restore the 2015 nuclear deal which was annulled by former US President Donald Trump in May 2018 as well as to bring Iran in compliance with international commitments regarding its nuclear program.