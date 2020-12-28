Iran: Court sentences Azerbaijani human rights activist

An Iranian court on Monday sentenced an activist to six years in prison for propaganda against the Syrian regime and membership to an opposition front.

Ali Azizi, an Iranian-origin Azerbaijani activist, got one year in prison for propaganda against the Bashar al-Assad regime and five years for membership of the South Azerbaijan National Liberation Front (GAMAC), Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.

Azizi intends to file an appeal.

The 23-year-old stood for the right to education in the mother tongue along with other constitutional rights.

Previously, a fine of 500,000 Iranian rials ($11.8 according to official exchange rate) was slapped on him along with 20 lashes for disrupting public order.

AA