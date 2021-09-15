Iran resumes flights to Afghanistan

Iran on Wednesday resumed flights to Afghanistan, after international flights to the capital’s Kabul Airport were suspended following the Taliban takeover of the country.

The semi-official Fars news agency said two private Mahan planes headed to Kabul from Tehran and the northern city of Mashhad.

The company had suspended its flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

In the wake of the completion of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, and the Taliban control of the Kabul Airport, a number of Taliban officials demanded that foreign countries resume their international flights to the war-torn nation.

AA