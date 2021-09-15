Iran resumes flights to Afghanistan

Resumption comes after suspension of flights in mid-August following Taliban takeover.

Iran on Wednesday resumed flights to Afghanistan, after international flights to the capital’s Kabul Airport were suspended following the Taliban takeover of the country.

The semi-official Fars news agency said two private Mahan planes headed to Kabul from Tehran and the northern city of Mashhad.

The company had suspended its flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

In the wake of the completion of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, and the Taliban control of the Kabul Airport, a number of Taliban officials demanded that foreign countries resume their international flights to the war-torn nation.

