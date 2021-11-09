Iran says it intercepted US drones over Arabian Sea

Iran said Tuesday it had intercepted two US drones flying over the Arabian Sea, according to local media.

The state television said the RQ4 and MQ-9 aircraft were intercepted after they entered the range of Iranian air defense systems, noting that the American drones were warned.

The incident took place during the Zulfiqar-1400 military drills off the coast of Sistan and Baluchestan province southeast of the country.

The state television said the two US drones sought to collect information about the annual military drills.

There was no comment from the US authorities on the Iranian claim.