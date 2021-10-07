Iran says Lebanon capable of overcoming difficulties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday that Lebanon will overcome its current predicament, as it has in the past, and that Tehran will provide any assistance it requires.

He was talking to the media at Rafic Hariri International Airport shortly after arriving in the capital Beirut.

The Iranian foreign minister will meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, President Michel Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, as well as Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, during his two-day visit.

Iran would not refuse to help Lebanon if need be, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, “We are confident that Lebanon will be able to overcome difficulties, as it has in the past”.

The Iranian minister congratulated the Lebanese people on the formation of the new government headed by Mikati.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

AA