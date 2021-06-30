Iran urges US to revive nuclear deal without delay

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden to revive the nuclear deal without further delay.

Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting in Tehran, the president said both the US and Iran should take necessary steps to revive the deal as soon as possible.

"If Biden neglects to implement the nuclear deal, he will betray Americans' vote," he noted.

Rouhani also reminded Biden's statements about his repeated desire to return the deal.

The Iranian president reiterated that they are not after nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction, claiming that the allegations are baseless.

Rejecting "the propaganda made by some anti-Iranian television channels about oil production and distribution," he noted that oil production, distribution and export are not and will not be a problem.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and went on to re-impose sanctions on Tehran lifted under the agreement in a failed push to bring Iran back to the negotiating table for a more extensive agreement.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the pact is formally known, placed sweeping constraints on Iran's nuclear program and created a robust inspections regime in exchange for the lifting of biting international and the US sanctions.

