Iran, US reportedly strike prisoner swap deal

Iran and the United States have reached a prisoner exchange agreement that includes the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad, according to Iranian media on Tuesday.

Four prisoners in Iran will be released in exchange for four people held by Washington, Nour News reported.

The news agency affiliated with Iran's top security body said Iran’s blocked assets, mainly in South Korea, will also be released under the agreement.

There was no confirmation yet from Iranian or US authorities of the deal.

The issue of prisoners has been one of the key sticking points in Vienna nuclear talks, with Tehran repeatedly asking Washington to not tie the issue with the nuclear deal.

At least four American nationals with dual nationalities have been held in Iran for years on various charges, including espionage. Some Iranians are also jailed in the US, primarily for bypassing sanctions.

Tehran said more than $7 billion in foreign exchange reserves have been blocked by Seoul under US pressure, which has led to strains in ties over the years.

