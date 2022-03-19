Iraq begins anti-Daesh/ISIS operation north of country

Iraqi security forces on Saturday launched a military operation to pursue Daesh/ISIS militants in the northern Salahuddin province, according to a security officer.

The operation, in which the pro-government Hashd al-Shaabi militia is taking part, aims to hunt down Daesh/ISIS terrorists in the areas of the Makhoul Mountain, north of Salahuddin, the officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

He added that the military operation is meant to “prevent any attempts by Daesh/ISIS members to restore their activity in the Jubailah region.”

Last week, the area near the Makhoul Mountain, a stronghold for Daesh/ISIS militants, came under attack by rocket-propelled grenades. No material damage or human loss were reported.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014 which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.