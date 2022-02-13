Iraq foils attack against anti-Daesh coalition convoy

Iraqi security forces on Sunday thwarted an attack targeting a convoy for the US-led coalition against Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in southern Iraq, according to the defense ministry.
A ministry statement said a roadside bomb was dismantled on a highway in the Muthanna province. Another device was detonated by bomb disposal experts.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Recent months saw a spate of attacks targeting US-led coalition convoys in central and southern Iraq.
Washington accuses Iran-backed Iraqi groups of being behind the attacks against US-led coalition forces in Iraq.