Iraq says Saudi-Iranian talks ongoing in Baghdad

Saudi-Iranian talks are ongoing in Baghdad to reach an understanding for ending the rift between the two neighbors, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

On Saturday, Iraq hosted a conference to promote regional cooperation, with the participation of several countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"What we understand from both sides is that they have a great desire to reach positive results to solve stuck problems between the two countries,” Hussein said.

In April, Baghdad hosted secret talks between Riyadh and Tehran, for the first time since the two rivals severed diplomatic relations in 2016.

Hussein said the Baghdad conference managed to gather regional countries with a view to creating an opportunity for dialogue between them.

The conference was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Also in attendance were Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf, UAE Vice-President and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Other attendees included representatives from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, G20 countries, and the European Union.

AA