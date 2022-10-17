Iraqi president meets Iran’s envoy to discuss bilateral ties

New Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid met Sunday with Iranian Ambassador Mohamad Kadhim al-Sadiq in the capital Baghdad.

The meeting dwelt on bilateral ties between Iraq and Iran and means of enhancing them, the state news agency INA reported.

The two sides also underlined the importance of strengthening joint cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Tehran, INA said.

The Iranian envoy congratulated the Iraqi president on his election and underlined Tehran’s support for boosting Iraq’s security and stability, the broadcaster said.

Abdul Rashid was elected Iraq’s new president on Thursday by Iraqi lawmakers.

Under a political norm in Iraq since 2006, a Kurd is elected president, while a Sunni heads the parliament and a Shia takes the role of prime minister.