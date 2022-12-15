Irish UN peacekeeper killed in south Lebanon

An Irish soldier with the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) in south Lebanon was killed and three other soldiers injured when their vehicle came under fire Wednesday evening, the mission said.

In a statement, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Teneti said the incident took place "in the vicinity of Sarafand, just outside UNIFIL's area of operations in south Lebanon."

Teneti said the details of the incident are still "sparse and conflicting," adding that UNIFIL is coordinating with the Lebanese forces and an investigation has been launched.

Lebanese media said a problem occurred between local residents and a UNIFIL patrol over the convoy’s route, where gunshots were heard.

UNIFIL is a multinational peacekeeping force that has been deployed in south Lebanon since 1978. Its primary objective is to maintain security in the region and monitor a cessation-of-hostilities agreement.

Following the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah, UNIFIL was tasked with ensuring the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which called for a cease-fire between the warring sides and an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.