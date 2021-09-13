Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 14 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to an NGO on Monday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement five Palestinians were detained in the city of Bethlehem, three in East Jerusalem, two in Jenin, two in Qalqilya and one in Jericho and Ramallah each.

One of the detainees was Emad Kemamji, a brother of Eyhem Kamamji, who had tunneled out of a high-security prison in northern Israel last week.

Israeli forces had recaptured four of six detainees, who had escaped from the Gilboa prison on Sept. 6.

The jailbreak has been hailed as a “big victory” by Palestinians, while Israelis decried it as a major security and intelligence failure.

