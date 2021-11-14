Israel battles to quell wildfires amid hot weather

Authorities on Sunday evacuated dozens of families amid efforts to extinguish wildfires in northern Israel.

The official KAN channel said the fires erupted in Hacienda Forest near the Ma'alot-Tarshiha city, a mixed city populated by Arabs and Jews.

The blazes damaged several vehicles and stores in the city where police called on the residents near the fire areas to evacuate their homes.

On Saturday, Israel reported 200 fire locations in open areas amid hot and dry weather along with strong winds. Authorities, however, are investigating whether the fires were man-made.

In August, Israel suffered wildfires that damaged large tract of areas and in December 2020, fires also erupted in the Mount Carmel area near northern Haifa city.