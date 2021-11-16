Israel demolishes 3 Palestinian structures in West Bank

Israeli forces tore down three Palestinian structures north of East Jerusalem on Tuesday, citing lack of building permits, according to witnesses.

The structures were used for selling vegetables and car maintenance in Abul Shaheed area, north of Israeli-controlled Qalandia checkpoint between Ramallah city and Jerusalem, witnesses said.

Israeli municipal authorities often refuse to grant building permits for Palestinians in areas under Israeli control in the West Bank.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 698 demolition cases of Palestinian structures were reported this year, causing the displacement of 949 Palestinians in the West Bank areas under the Israeli control known as C areas.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C – with area C under administrative and security control of Israel until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Area C is currently home to 300,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom are Bedouins and herding communities who predominantly live in tents, caravans, and caves.