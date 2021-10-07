'Israel in talks for normalization with regional countries, including Oman'

Eliav Benjamin, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's head of the Middle East and Peace Process Division, claimed that Oman could be the next country to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

In an interview with journalists on social media, Benjamin made evaluations about the normalization agreement reached by Israel with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco.

Asked about whether other countries could normalize relations with Israel, Benjamin said: "We're basically meeting with all the countries in the Middle East and North Africa.”

“They each have to decide when the time is right for them and how to go about it. We are speaking to all of them, including Oman," he said.

The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel last year.

AA