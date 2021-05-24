Israel kills Palestinian youth in Jerusalem

The Israeli police killed a Palestinian man on Monday in occupied East Jerusalem under the suspicion that he was going to carry out a stabbing attempt.

In a short statement, the Israeli police reported a stabbing incident just close to the police headquarters where the Israeli police shot the young Palestinian down, but did not give further details.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency they saw a young man lying on the ground.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondent, the site of the incident is close to East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Since April 13, clashes erupted across the occupied territories because of Israeli attacks and restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and an Israeli court’s decision to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.