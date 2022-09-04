Israel names new army chief

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday named Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi as a new army chief of staff.

A statement by Gantz’s office said Halevi was selected after consultations with top senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who found him as the most suitable officer for the post.

Halevi, 54, who headed the army’s Southern Command and is currently a deputy army chief, is set to take up the post in January next year, becoming the 23rd Israeli army chief.

The current army chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, took his post on January 15, 2019 and his tenure is set to end in January 2023.