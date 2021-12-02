Israel reiterates intention to strike Iran's nuclear program

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday reiterated that a strike could be an option to bring Iran's nuclear program to a halt.

"I do think we always have to prepare the option for the moment when we may find ourselves alone. I say again, an attack (on Iran) is an option. It doesn't have to be the first one," Gantz said in an interview to Israeli daily Yediot Ahronoth.

The minister said he is confident that "the US as a world leader will stand behind its promise and responsibility."

The report claimed that the Israeli government intends to purchase weaponry worth 5 billion Israeli shekels ($1.56 billion) in preparation for the possible Israeli attack on Iran.

It added that the purchase includes interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome defense system in addition to precise ammunition for the Israeli air force.

Gantz is scheduled to fly to the US next week for an official visit to discuss developments regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

Following a five-month break, Iran and world powers on Monday kicked off talks in Vienna in a last-ditch attempt to restore the 2015 nuclear accord.