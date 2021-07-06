Israel releases Jordanian citizen accused of 'spying for resistance'

Israeli authorities on Monday released a Jordanian citizen who had spent more than two years in Israeli jail on charges of spying for the Palestinian resistance.

Thaer Shafout, 34, who was detained in April 2019 during a visit to the occupied West Bank, had been sentenced to 28 months in jail.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Thaer's father said that on Monday morning, Thaer told them he would be released, “and that's what happened based on what we saw of photos and videos, and he’s now in the West Bank."

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on Thaer's release and if there were any conditions for it.

On June 8, Israeli authorities released Jordanian prisoner Abdullah Abu Jaber after 21 years in prison on charges of resisting Israeli forces.

According to groups concerned with prisoners' affairs, 21 Jordanians remain detained in Israel.

In 1994, Jordan and Israel signed the Wadi Araba peace treaty, which brought an end to the state of war between the two countries since the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.