Israel reports 1st death from omicron variant

Israel has recorded the first death from the omicron variant of coronavirus, according to local media on Tuesday.

KAN TV channel said a 75-year-old man died on Monday at Soroka Hospital in the city of Beersheba.

The man, who was suffering from chronic diseases, had received two shots of coronavirus vaccine a year and half ago.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chaired a Cabinet meeting to discuss developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting came after the Israeli government approved a proposal submitted by Bennett to reduce the work capacity in government institutions to 50%, and to refer the remaining percentage of employees to work from home.

The decision will enter into force as of Sunday, until Jan. 26, 2022.

According to the health ministry, the number of people infected with omicron variant in Israel doubled within one day to reach 341.