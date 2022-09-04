Israel says pressuring US to prevent Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday Israel will continue to pile pressure on the US administration to prevent the signing of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

"We are leading an intensive campaign meant to prevent the signing of a dangerous nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers," Lapid said at a Cabinet meeting.

He, however, said that Israeli pressure on Washington will not reach the point of straining relations between the two countries, according to The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

His remarks came as Tehran and Washington have entered the last stretch to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, with both sides currently exchanging comments on a draft proposal tabled by the EU.

The Israeli premier said Washington took into consideration the reservations raised by Tel Aviv on the proposed Iran deal.

“We also spoke to other partners and presented demands [they should make of] the Iranians. We can’t say everything, but not everything should be subject to fights and speeches. There is another way, and it works better,” he added.

Lapid said Israel’s Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea is set to travel on Sunday to the United States to speak with officials there on the Iranian nuclear file.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure campaign" on Tehran.

Iran retaliated by stepping back from its nuclear-related commitments under the deal. Tehran has since exceeded thresholds on the enrichment of uranium, as well as the amount it is allowed to possess under the pact.